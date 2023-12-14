Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,137 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $94,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

