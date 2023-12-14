Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,879 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Phibro Animal Health worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 149.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 47,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market cap of $469.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.95 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.