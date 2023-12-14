Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Phunware Price Performance

NASDAQ PHUNW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Phunware Company Profile

phunware is the pioneer of multiscreen as a service (maas) – the only fully integrated services platform that enables brands to engage, manage and monetize their anytime, anywhere users. phunware has introduced category defining experiences that challenge the outer limits of the most advanced multiscreen devices for the world’s most respected brands.

