Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW) Short Interest Update

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUNW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the November 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Phunware Price Performance
NASDAQ PHUNW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Phunware Company Profile
