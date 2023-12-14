Principal Street Partners LLC Acquires 226 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 99.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $76.23 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

