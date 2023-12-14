Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.26.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $809.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $640.92 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.67.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

