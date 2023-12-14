Principal Street Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pearson by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Pearson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pearson by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pearson by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Performance

NYSE:PSO opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($11.30) to GBX 930 ($11.67) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.94) to GBX 1,210 ($15.19) in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pearson

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.