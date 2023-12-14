Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

