Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 1,552 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,949 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $2,870,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 276,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $96,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

