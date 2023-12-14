Principal Street Partners LLC Buys 277 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

