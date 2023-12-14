Principal Street Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Plains GP by 282.0% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,103,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 344,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 7.5% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,656,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 184,790 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Plains GP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.29%. Analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.18%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

