Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after buying an additional 208,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 258,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,391,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,964,000 after buying an additional 918,624 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Roche from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $41.71.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

