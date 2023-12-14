Principal Street Partners LLC Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 25.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

