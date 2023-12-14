Principal Street Partners LLC Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

