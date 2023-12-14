Principal Street Partners LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on IQV shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.83 and its 200-day moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

