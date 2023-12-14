Principal Street Partners LLC Has $93,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,947,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,418,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,790 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.52.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.