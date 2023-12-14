Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.8 %

WFC stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.