Principal Street Partners LLC Invests $39,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Super Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet raised Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Super Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Super Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Super Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $388.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Group Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

