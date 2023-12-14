Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIQUY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,286,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2,008.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $39.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to material and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sector.

