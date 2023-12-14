Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.