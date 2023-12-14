Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.