Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,747 Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 293.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,043.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $764.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

