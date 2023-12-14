Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 37,514 Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enel Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 20.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 21.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 39.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

