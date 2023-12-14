Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 553.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 505,920 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,048,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of STLA opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.96.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

