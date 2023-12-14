Principal Street Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

