Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $226.81 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $247.95. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average of $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.