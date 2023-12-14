Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 7,340 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

