Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 82 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. UBS Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $144.58. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.52%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

