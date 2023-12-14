Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% during the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in S&P Global by 95.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

