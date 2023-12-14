Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

