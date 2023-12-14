Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 72.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.