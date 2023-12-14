Principal Street Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,089 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 134,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 81,995 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 196,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,512,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,588,000 after acquiring an additional 637,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 55.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

