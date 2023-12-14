Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan Acquires 116,656 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 116,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,898.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,876,062 shares in the company, valued at $351,797,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

PLSE opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Featured Stories

