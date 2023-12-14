Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Director Robert W. Duggan Acquires 116,656 Shares

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 116,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,898.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,876,062 shares in the company, valued at $351,797,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance
PLSE opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $11.08.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
