Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) COO Sells $1,121,580.40 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $68.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. Rambus had a net margin of 63.15% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

