Richard M. Lucas Sells 10,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of WD stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.06 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

