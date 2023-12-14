Richard N. Barton Sells 6,842 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $479.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.24. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

