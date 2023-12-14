Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,892,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,756,000 after acquiring an additional 312,171 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,207,412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,801,000 after purchasing an additional 683,010 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

