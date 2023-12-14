River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.40

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.40 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 54.80 ($0.69). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.62), with a volume of 1,318,314 shares trading hands.

River and Mercantile Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.40 million and a P/E ratio of -22.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

About River and Mercantile Group

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

