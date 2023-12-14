RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 436,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 130,610 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,728 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 238,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.1021 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

