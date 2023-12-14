Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $23,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 1st quarter valued at $636,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,491,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 2,249.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $89.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Robert Half in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

