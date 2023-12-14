RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after buying an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

