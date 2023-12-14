Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $62,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total value of $3,787,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,924,638.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $197,025,760. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

