Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.
