Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.84

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.84 and traded as high as C$15.12. Savaria shares last traded at C$15.08, with a volume of 55,202 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 target price on Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.834903 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 88.14%.
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
