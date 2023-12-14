Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $204.45

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.45 and traded as high as $230.00. Schindler shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
