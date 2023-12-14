Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

