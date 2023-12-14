Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Position Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,364,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.72.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

