Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.86

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and traded as high as $20.25. Seven & i shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 191,036 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

