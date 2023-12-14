Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $222.33

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.33 ($2.79) and traded as high as GBX 229.05 ($2.88). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 227.50 ($2.86), with a volume of 16,860 shares traded.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.97. The firm has a market cap of £110.49 million, a P/E ratio of 1,197.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers product through stores and shoezone.com, a Website. Shoe Zone plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

