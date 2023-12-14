Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Increases By 51.3%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE BBAR opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.50. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.