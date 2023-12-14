Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Declines By 33.4%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 620,400 shares, a decline of 33.4% from the November 15th total of 931,700 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $28.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $847.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $35,615.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,501,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,048.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,140 shares of company stock valued at $751,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 63.3% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

